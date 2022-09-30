Kristal Howell is the Sales Manager at WLBT where she manages a team of account executives, recruits, coaches and train sellers. Kristal is responsible for assisting the sales team in achieving digital and broadcast sales goals and manages all sales related projects.
Kristal recently was the speaker for all 142 Gray TV stations during the pandemic on how to achieve goals and how to balance being successful while being a mom, wife and good friend. She has been awarded New Business leader at Gray TV, promoted to digital sales manager at WLBT and awarded “best sale of the week” four separate weeks during the pandemic.
While in Baton Rouge, Kristal was awarded Media Business Newcomer award, Notable Networker and President’s award for BNI, and Dale Carnegie Outstanding Public Speaker award. Kristal is connected with non profit organizations such as We Will Go Ministries to connect them to businesses that may want to do cause marketing to help cater to the needs of the less fortunate.
In her spare time, Kristal enjoys spending time with blended family and her husband of 10 years. She enjoys handgun shooting, ATV’s, hiking, and traveling.
