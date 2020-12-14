La Brioche, a Jackson-based patisserie, is launching a national brand called Spark Confectionary.
And that is in part because of the corona virus pandemic, owner Patrik Lazzari said in an interview.
The virus “accelerated our original vision and plan,” Lazzari said. “We can still produce [La Brioche] products, but with some slight changes to the products and the packaging . . . [we will] deliver them instead of relying on our customers to come into our store.”
When La Brioche customers moved away from the city, they asked how they could get the pastries, he said.
That, plus lockdowns ordered by state and local authorities, led to the idea for Spark Confectionary, which will open a pop-up on Thursday, Dec. 17 in the Renaissance at Colony West.
A website is in the works to enable long-distance orders.
Spark Confectionary will offer “a fresh brand with exciting new packaging, which allows us to position ourselves for competition on a national level through online sales,” Lazzari said.
He credited Jackson-based Ferris and Co. for help with branding and project management, plus creation of the pop-up, as well as Shull Design for packaging.
“We’re proud to be able to reinvest in our business in a way that we think will bring out-of-state retail dollars into the Mississippi economy.”
Cristina Lazzari, managing partner at La Brioche, said, “We’ve put love into every batch of sweets that have come out of our Fondren-based kitchen for the past six years.”
La Brioche plans to maintain its current permanent retail location in Cultivation Food Hall in the District at Eastover and has opened a pop-up shop at Highland Village.