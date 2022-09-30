Lajuanda Williams-Griffin

LaJuanda Williams-Griffin is the Owner of the Williams-Griffin Law Group, PLLC, a divorce, mediation, and family law firm with offices in Jackson and Tupelo. She is also the owner of D’Cracked Egg, LLC, a dine-in breakfast and brunch restaurant in downtown Tupelo. Additionally, she is a real estate investor and landlord. She brings these personal and professional experiences while working with and advocating for her clients and customers.

