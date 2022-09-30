LaJuanda Williams-Griffin is the Owner of the Williams-Griffin Law Group, PLLC, a divorce, mediation, and family law firm with offices in Jackson and Tupelo. She is also the owner of D’Cracked Egg, LLC, a dine-in breakfast and brunch restaurant in downtown Tupelo. Additionally, she is a real estate investor and landlord. She brings these personal and professional experiences while working with and advocating for her clients and customers.
She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Jackson State University and a Master in Public Health and Health Policy at Mississippi College School of Law. She is a member of the Mississippi Bar Leadership Class of 2022-2023 and is a nationally published author for the GP Solo publication of the American Bar Association, through which she has written about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and its impact on matrimonial disputes.
In her spare time, LaJuanda enjoys reading, traveling, consignment shopping, trying different types of foods, creative and interpretive dance, listening to music, spending time with my kids and family, watching classic films, museums/theater, and writing.
