Mississippi community changemaker Tim Lampkin has been named to the inaugural cohort of the Obama Foundation’s Leaders USA program.
Lampkin, who lives in Clarksdale, was one of 100 emerging leaders selected for the program from across the country. He is the founder and CEO of Higher Purpose Co., an economic justice nonprofit organization serving Black entrepreneurs, artists and farmers around Mississippi.
The company offers its more than 200 members business education, funding and operational advice to disrupt and bridge the racial wealth gap not only in Mississippi but nationwide.
Lampkin founded the organization in 2016. He holds a doctoral degree from the University of Arkansas in adult and lifelong learning and a certificate in authentic leadership from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
Additionally, he has two master’s degrees, including one in organizational performance from Bellevue University and one in business administration from Delta State University. He is also a graduate of Mississippi Valley State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Lampkin previously managed the racial equity program for the Mississippi Humanities Council. He has been honored by organizations such as The Motley Fool Foundation, which named him as the state’s first Financial Freedom Fellow.
“I’m honored to represent Mississippi and join other leaders in this six-month journey of learning and growth,” Lampkin said.
As part of the program, Lampkin will participate in a values-driven leadership curriculum and action labs focused on strengthening democratic institutions and U.S. culture. He will help foster constructive dialogue and confront some of the most pressing issues facing the country, including political polarization.
Lampkin will work with fellow cohort members, who hail from 37 states, American Samoa, Guam, five tribal nations and the nation’s capital. Cohort members will also have access to leadership coaches and subject matter experts to learn how to scale their work, build support and overcome obstacles.
During the program, Lampkin and his colleagues will engage with Barack Obama, the 44th president of the U.S. and founder of the foundation, to actively drive change.
“I’m inspired by this talented group of young leaders from across the United States who are working on the most pressing issues facing our world,” Obama said. “From an oncology resident championing health equity for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, to passionate union organizers advocating for the labor rights of educators and first responders nationwide, to the first Black woman executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama — their ideas and leadership will help strengthen democracy now and in the future. These leaders give me hope, and they deserve our support.”
Along with the Obama Leaders program, the Chicago-based foundation, founded in 2014, oversees the creation of the upcoming Obama Presidential Center; manages the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which addresses challenges and opportunity gaps for young Black men; and operates a scholarship program through the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.