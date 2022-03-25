Hugh Balthrop, former gallery owner turned gelato entrepreneur, has seen a lot of ups and downs since starting Sweet Magnolia Gelato Co. in 2011.
The business started as a home-based venture and is now based in Oxford, making and selling gelato and sorbet to retail and wholesale customers.
Balthrop owned and operated an art gallery in his native Washington, D.C., before moving in 2000 to the Mississippi Delta with his wife Erica, who grew up here.
He started his gelato-making at home in Clarksdale before moving into the local Chamber of Commerce’s business incubator. He learned to make the sweet treats from a gelato master and purchased authentic equipment from Italy.
Three years ago, he and his family moved to Oxford, drawn by the top-notch school system and a surprise phone call that helped seal the deal.
“We put on social media that we were looking for space, and the (Oxford) mayor picked up the phone and reached out to us,” he said. “That made us feel special.”
In Oxford, Sweet Magnolia Gelato shared a manufacturing facility owned by No Time 2 Cook, a major frozen food business started by Karen Kurr in 2005. Her Southern and Cajun meals now are sold in hundreds of retailers including Kroger and Walmart.
“It was good to be under sort of a mentorship and see how they get their products to market,” Balthrop said.
The building is now up for sale, and Balthrop is looking for a new facility to make his small batch artisan gelato and other frozen products at a rate of up to 500 pints a day.
“We make everything by hand,” he said. “It’s what makes our company different. And we source all of our products locally. We have only used local farmers since day one for our ingredients.”
Milk and cream come from grass-fed cows, local honey is harvested by hand, and fruits and herbs that go into the products are fresh.
Sweet Magnolia’s customers include coffee shops, grocery stores and restaurants, including some of the top eateries in Mississippi and Memphis.
“We make specific, customized flavors of gelato and sorbet for chefs. If someone wants gelato with horseradish in it, we’ll make it,” Balthrop said.
He said he’s created more than 500 flavors, including Buttered Pecan, Honey Vanilla, Espresso and Banana Pudding.
At one point Sweet Magnolia was in 15 Whole Foods stores, but when Amazon bought the grocery chain the number went down to one store selling the gelato.
“After that, I took control of our destiny and decided to open a retail location,” Balthrop said.
That first store in a food hall setting in Memphis was successful, but the venue shut down because of COVID-19.
“We had to reset,” he said.
Sweet Magnolia now has a retail shop on the Square in Oxford and will open another location in Memphis in April. The products also are sold on Goldbelly, an online marketplace specializing in regional and artisanal foods made by local food purveyors throughout the country.
“We shipped 100 cases right before Christmas,” he said. “It’s a good partnership.”
Balthrop said sales on the Square go up with Ole Miss sporting events and down when students leave for the summer or holiday breaks. After a year, he said, “We’re still trying to figure it out.”
And then there is the pandemic, which shut down some of his customers and suppliers.
“We particularly lost a lot of traction with COVID the last couple of years. It’s been tough on small businesses as you can imagine.”
The company has six employees, including three at the store. “It’s been very challenging trying to find folks to work. Everybody in the industry is having problems.”
On social media, Balthrop recently offered a cautionary public service announcement based on his own experiences during the pandemic.
“With owning your own business you have to make tough decisions, there’s just no way around it,” he wrote. “The last couple of years has been a wild roller coaster ride, to say the least."
He said “significant price increases across the board” forced him to raise prices.
“Just know that we have always been committed to bringing you the best frozen desserts on the market and this will never change,” he wrote. “ We support our local economy and community by supporting our local farmers, farmer’s markets and other local purveyors and employing folks from our community. We appreciate your support and understanding.”
Balthrop wants to educate consumers about why his products cost more than mass-produced frozen products.
“I always say our competitor is not small batch ice cream companies It’s really the big brands out there. We always have to figure out how to cut costs and that’s extremely difficult.”
Sugar is bought in bulk, but prices remain high. Milk went up 25% overnight, and even the price of serving cups has shot up.
“We need consumers to know that we deal with local farmers and we know where our ingredients come from. We need folks to understand our brand is totally different from others.”
His plans include growing Sweet Magnolia nationally. “The plan was always to expand and getting in more national grocery chains.”
The one thing that has surprised Balthrop the most in Sweet Magnolia’s operation is the love and support from the community.
“I’m always humbled by all the comments on social media and the genuine support we get. We just love that,” he said. “We are in the happiness business. It’s not about race or politics, it’s about making good products and seeing people really enjoy our products.”