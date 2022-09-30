Lauren Santa Cruz - Hancock Whitney Bank

Lauren Santa Cruz is the Assistant Vice President of Community and Client Engagement for Hancock Whitney. Lauren has worked in various industries along the Gulf Coast including state government, gaming, nonprofits, healthcare and banking/finance.
Lauren received a double graduate from William Carey University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master Degree in Business Administration. Lauren is a graduate of Leadership Gulf Coast's Class of 2015. She was recognized in 2022 for the Top 10 Under 40 One Coast Awards, and she was named a STAR employee in 2019 at Memorial Hospital for her outstanding leadership, attitude, and respect for others.
Lauren is very involved in the community. A member of St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport, she holds leadership roles on several local nonprofit boards including, not limited to, the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce-Gulfport Chamber and Leadership Gulf Coast, Christmas on the Bayou, and Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. Lauren volunteers with the American Red Cross, American Heart Association-Heart Walk, Extra Table, as well as St. James Elementary School Fall Festival.
Lauren resides in Gulfport with her daughter and 2 dogs.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.