The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is pursuing a new avenue to identify potential employer violations related to COVID-19 employee deaths at long-term care facilities: employers’ CMS data.
In May 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued an Interim Rule, which became final in September, requiring facilities to report various COVID-19 related data to CMS. Data must be reported at least weekly and, relevant here, includes suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths among facilities’ staffattributable to COVID-19.
To ensure this data is timely reported, CMS may impose civil penalties for non-compliance, with a minimum of $1,000 for a first occurrence and a $500 per occurrence increase thereafter.
OSHA has begun cross-referencing facilities’ reports to CMS to identify whether the deaths reported to CMS have alsobeen reported to OSHA. If a fatality is reported to CMS but not to OSHA, the discrepancy could prompt OSHA to investigate whether the facility has committed a reporting violation.
Importantly, CMS requires facilities to report all COVID-19 employee deaths, whether work-related or not, while OSHA requires facilities to report only those COVID-19 employee deaths that are “work-related.” Thus, facilities’ CMS reports likely will not match reports to OSHA, even if facilities have correctly reported to both agencies. Nonetheless, employers should be prepared for the possibility that these reporting “discrepancies” could prompt OSHA to investigate.
What Employers Can Expect
Typically, OSHA initiates this type of investigation by issuing a written inquiry to the facility, and the facility must respond in ten days. OSHA’s written inquiry usually seeks basic information concerning the subject fatality butalso focuses on the facility’s efforts to determine whether the employee death was “work related.” This “work relatedness” determination triggers the employer’s reporting and recording duties under OSHA regulations. In OSHA inquiries we have seen, employers are required to establish how they reached the “work relatedness” determination by providing a “brief description of the nature of each employee fatality” and “a statement on whether the fatality was work-related with supporting explanation.”
Failure to comply with OSHA’s inquiry deadlines, or failure to provide satisfactory information in response to the inquiry, may result in an OSHA on-site inspection. Inspections of this nature can involve a review of a facility’s OSHA logs and compliance with OSHA regulations that protect workers from exposure to COVID-19, such as respiratory protection and other PPE standards. If an inspection occurs, OSHA may issue citations for alleged violations observed “in plain view” of the area to which OSHA has access, even if they are unrelated to the original stated purpose of the inspection.
Employers must take appropriate measures to be sure that reporting to CMS and OSHA is accurate and well-documented. Facilities should analyze and process weekly data submissions to CMS with an eye toward OSHA compliance as well.
- Compliance Guidelines:
- Carefully evaluate all COVID-19 employee cases to determine whether they are “work-related,” as this triggers your OSHA recording and reporting duties.
- OSHA’s most recent guidance on COVID-19 reporting and recording duties instructs employers to report all “work-related COVID-19 illnesses that result in a fatality or an employee’s in-patient hospitalization, amputation, or loss of an eye.” Once an employer determines that an employee fatality is “work-related” due to COVID-19 or otherwise, if death occurs within 30 days of the work-related exposure, the employer has 8 hours to report the death to OSHA.
- Employers also have a continuing duty to later report if additional information changes the employer’s initial conclusion as to whether a COVID-19 case was “work-related.”
Employers must record all confirmed COVID-19 employee cases that are “work-related” and result in death, days away from work, restricted work or transfer to another job, medical treatment beyond first aid, loss of consciousness, or a significant injury or illness diagnosed by a health care professional. In sum, recording and reporting duties to OSHA are not the same. An employer might not have to report an employee illness due to COVID-19 but still might have to record it. Analyze each incident with care in order to determine your duties.
If you are a long-term care facility or other employer committed to protecting your employees from COVID-19 and making sure your business is in full compliance with OSHA regulations, Butler Snow can provide guidance and representation. And if necessary, assist you with an OSHA investigation. For more information, contact Jay Bolin at 601-985-4595 or Jay.Bolin@ButlerSnow.com, or Anna Little Morris at 601-985-4487 or Anna.Morris@ButlerSnow.com.
*The guidelines listed within this article are not exhaustive. Thorough and frequent review of OSHA regulations is advised to ensure compliance.
» James H. (Jay) Bolin and Anna Little Morris are members of Butler Snow’s Products, Catastrophic & Industrial Litigation Group. In addition to OSHA-related matters, they focus their practices on product liability litigation, toxic tort litigation and environmental litigation.