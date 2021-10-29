Matt Steffey, a Mississippi College School of Law professor, sees COVID-19 vaccine mandates as more a political than legal controversy.
“There is no doubt that as a spender of federal healthcare dollars, the federal government can attach conditions to receiving that money,” Steffey said. “Eventually, I expect the policy to be upheld—especially as it relates to employees and expenditures. The federal government has the authority to write emergency policy to save lives in the worst pandemic in over 100 years. If this isn’t an emergency, I don’t know what is. The delta variant is waning, but it would be preferable to head off the next one at the pass. Mississippi has teetered on the brink of having no ICU beds available in the state, which is perilous for everyone who lives and breathes. People are one accident or heart attack away from unavailable medicine.”
Vaccines are coveted worldwide, but many people in the U.S. have to be begged or bribed to take them.
“The vaccines were developed under President Trump, and are one of his most significant major achievements, yet many people opposed to the vaccines are Trump supporters,” he said.
Steffey said the federal government is likely within its rights.
“As to its employees, the federal authority is profound in a case like this,” Steffey said. “Like with anything else you don’t like about your job, your remedy is to seek another. Even in the private sector, your employer can require you to do lots of onerous things like showing up at 6 a.m. and working as hard as possible at pay you think is inadequate.”
There are already a large number of requirements in order to receive federal funds.
“Putting strings attached to money should surprise no one, especially healthcare providers, because vaccination is such an amazingly cost-saving healthcare policy,” Steffey said. “My daughter is a nurse. She has to get a flu shot every year. No one is marching in the street over that. I understand the differences, but the similarities are profound.”
Steffey said it’s important to remember it’s not one policy, really, but four, as applied to: [1] federal employees, [2] federal contractors, [3] hospitals and other health care facilities receiving federal funding, and [4] large private employers. The legal grounds for imposing a vaccine or testing requirement vary from context to context.
“The federal government’s legal authority is strongest in one, where almost all observers expect it to be upheld,” Steffey said. “It is only slightly less strong in number two, where the great majority of observers expect it to be upheld. It is strong in number three, though there are some statutory questions that remain unclear until we see the actual policy. And it is strong in number four under OSHA's emergency power to take action needed to protect workers from a ‘grave’ danger, though legal challenges to number four will focus on technical questions of administrative law and the scope of the actual policy.”
Some people are calling the mandates to get vaccinated or have weekly COVID-testing a tyrannical threat to liberty.
“If this is tyranny, we can no longer distinguish between a real threat and mere shadow,” Steffey said. “A weekly testing requirement for employees of large companies in the middle of the deadliest pandemic in 100 years should not be a profound threat to liberty. If I worked for a big employer, I would prefer it because it is safer for everyone. It is not really a requirement to be vaccinated, just a requirement to test unvaccinated workers. I’m hopeful when we see the policy, it will be sensible.”
Steffey said he hopes the rules will include some discernment and exceptions for things like having had a recent case of COVID-19 or working remotely.
“Companies where employees work shoulder-to-shoulder such as at chicken or catfish processors--people who work in crowded conditions-- should be doing everything they can to squelch the spread of COVID-19, particularly the delta variant, including testing of unvaccinated workers,” Steffey said. “Otherwise, it can catch on at a workplace like a forest fire.”
Steffey considers the controversy “much ado about an overdue policy. I understand people don’t like to be told what to do. But vaccine mandates aren’t new. I put two kids through public school. I remember going around getting vaccines cards filled out. People will say they are going to quit and very few will. When they see their immediate short-term self-interest involved, keeping their job, their cost benefit calculation changes.”
Vaccine opposition has become part of the political identity of the country. But Steffey said most people are unwilling to lose their jobs over their political identity, especially to do something that billions have done and billions more are clamoring for around the world.
However, because of the nursing shortage that already existed before COVID, Steffey said losing even a small percentage of nurses could be consequential.
“The whole nursing staff seems greatly undervalued,” Steffey said.