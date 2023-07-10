djr-2022-04-15-news-cannabis-arp2

Elliot Johnston, co-owner of Hempsters in Tupelo, moves a jar of hemp the has for sale inside his store in April 2022. Johnston is eager to break into the medical marijuana business, although he expects there will be some uphill battles along the way.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Mississippi medical marijuana dispensaries started opening in January in the industry expected to bring in millions in revenue while providing patients with options for treating a wide variety of health conditions such as pain, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. After obtaining a medical marijuana card, patients need to make informed choices about what different delivery methods and strains of marijuana will work best for your condition. It is best to do as much research as possible before you ever visit the dispensary.

