Lee Habeeb is showcasing compelling stories of the American people from his radio program’s headquarters in Oxford, Mississippi.
The New Jersey native built an immense national following of listeners. Whether his focus is best-selling author Stephen Ambrose, a memorial service of a lawman broadcast during National Police Week or a profile of the late NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, his stories shine.
Oxford has long embraced the University of Mississippi (since 1848), and is the home of the late Nobel Prize laureate William Faulkner. From hosting annual Faulkner conferences to entertaining Thacker Mountain Radio shows, the small city is a hub of cultural activities.
“Our American Stories With Lee Habeeb’’ is getting noticed in the radio business. Its diverse mix of shows is heard on more than 330 stations across the USA along with podcasts.
After major roles at national radio shows, Lee created his own storytelling format “that accentuates the positive things in life – the good things. And a show that makes America the star, and the American people.’’
With his wife, Valerie, a Mississippi native, and their daughter Reagan, the 1991 University of Virginia Law graduate moved to Oxford in 2006. A decade later, he began the radio broadcast spotlighting inventors, soldiers, faith leaders, sports stars, entertainers and historical luminaries. “We’re the fastest growing nationally syndicated show in America. And we believe it’s because Americans are hungry for stories that reflect all that is good in this country.’’
Sports fans relished shows on former MLB baseball star Daryl Strawberry, retired NFL great Brett Favre, and the late golfing legend Arnold Palmer. “We try to see them as fully human beings with a real story to tell, filled with ups and downs just like the rest of us.’’
One key focus is people escaping brutal regimes. The program honors Holocaust survivors with one special week each year. Producers feature stories of Jewish people rescued by American soldiers during World War II from horrific Nazi Germany death camps. “These stories are important – and we must never forget them.’’
Helping Lee portray entrepreneurs, music icons, civil rights pioneers plus an upcoming piece on America’s Negro Baseball League is an amazing staff, including his wife, Valerie.
Oxford, Mississippi makes sense as a creative venue. The North Mississippi city is a longtime writers’ paradise – from Faulkner and the late Willie Morris to John Grisham and Richard Ford.
Habeeb sees the plus side to producing shows in a wonderful college town of less than 30,000 people. He speaks of the steady exodus of millions of Americans from small towns to work in metropolitan areas. They “still love and miss their homes,’’ and connect with his heartwarming stories.
What’s next? Production crews travel to the Midwest with their first stop an iHeartRadio station (WHO) in Des Moines, Iowa. The July show should be a memorable evening of storytelling.
“Lee Habeeb’s focus on telling engaging stories was a natural fit for WHO,’’ says Michael Dorwart, the station’s program director.
For more information, listeners can download the “Our American Stories’ podcast on Itunes, Google Play, Spotify or visit ouramericanstories.com to discover affiliated radio stations nationwide.
The two-hour shows are certainly worth taking a listen – from the Helen Keller story to a piece on a stay-at-home mom becoming the oldest rookie police officer in Houston, Texas.
The 60-year-old strays away from politics. He’s just after feel-good topics touching on faith, sports, leadership, the arts and people living the American Dream.
Lee Habeeb is an accomplished writer, radio host and producer of some of the most successful radio shows in America. And he likes to point out he’s doing so in a small-town, unlike the many programs based in big cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and Atlanta.
Launched in 2016, “Our American Stories’’ is heard on radio stations across the land. Lee helped kick off The Laura Ingraham Show and has served as the executive director for content for Salem Radio Network.