Lehman-Roberts Co. and sister company Memphis Stone & Gravel, a leader in the highway paving, construction, asphalt and aggregate industry, have promoted Blake Kimbrough to Asphalt Plants Assistant Superintendent and Howard Green to Asphalt Plants General Superintendent.
Blake will be responsible for assisting with supervision of general operations of asphalt plants company wide, including technical support, planned maintenance, hiring and training. Blake has been a part of plant operations with the companies for the past 10 years, serving as a groundman, plant operator and most recently as foreman at Plant 1 in Winona.
Howard previously served as Asphalt Plants Superintendent for plants located in West Tennessee and North Mississippi. Now in his new role as Asphalt Plants General Superintendent, all company asphalt plants will function as one unit under his direction and support. He has been with the family of companies for 33 years after starting in the maintenance shop. From there, Howard transitioned to asphalt purchasing, and later to helping troubleshoot at the plants.