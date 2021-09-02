SouthGroup Insurance Services, Mississippi's largest privately held independent insurance agency, and Liberty Insurance Agency in Liberty, Mississippi, has announced their upcoming association.
This new alliance, which will be effective Oct. 1, gives SouthGroup, headquartered in Ridgeland, 22 branch locations across the state. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“Our two organizations share a similar culture of commitment to excellence,” said Ronnie Tubertini, President and Chief Executive Officer of SouthGroup. “I am impressed with their client-centered principles and their integrity and we are extremely pleased that they have elected to join us. Their addition to the SouthGroup family extends our reach into the southwest Mississippi market.”
“I have known Tom Lewis for many years and have always held him in high regard,” noted Tubertini. “I am personally looking forward to the contributions that both Tom and his son, Matt, will make to the SouthGroup team.”
Tom Lewis added that Liberty Insurance customers will continue to be served by the same staff that has provided their service and will continue to be insured by the same insurers, unless a change in carriers would better serve the customer.
“Both agencies have very similar operating philosophies in that we know our customers and we develop long-term relationships with them,” Lewis said, “We are excited about becoming part of SouthGroup and sharing in their outstanding reputation in Mississippi. We look forward to continuing the same great relationship we have always had with our customers.”
Liberty Insurance Agency is an old and well-respected independent agency serving southwest Mississippi for over 114 years. Both Tom and Matt Lewis are involved, professionally, in the leadership of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of Mississippi, as well as in their community.