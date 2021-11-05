In the 2021 annual report by the Social Security and Medicare Trustees which looks at the current and projected financial status of the two programs, the Trustees project elevated mortality rates due to the pandemic by as much as 15 percent for those older than 15 before declining to 1 percent by 2023.
But indications are that life insurance rates won’t rise significantly as a result. Mississippi Department of Insurance Mike Chaney said, “The industry folks tell me the rates will remain relatively stable for 2022, with slight increases.”
That’s in line with an insurance industry index produced by Policygenius, an online insurance marketplace, which reported that “there were no significant changes to life insurance prices from August to September, despite a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country due to the Delta variant. While a new report from the Social Security and Medicare Trustees forecasts that mortality rates across the country will be as much as 15 percent higher than usual through 2023, life insurance pricing stability continues to be an ongoing trend.”
Chaney said Covid has impacted the state health plan which has approximately 192,000 members including dependents and about 109,000 full-time employees including teachers.
Chaney wrote that the 2021 state health plan public actuarial report shows that
incurred life insurance claims were about $21.5 million in FY21, up about 50 percent versus the average for the prior four years. Overall, life insurance claims and expenses exceeded life insurance premium contributions by $3.8 million. This adverse experience is believed to be primarily due to COVID-19.
In the four fiscal years preceding FY21, the life insurance program had an average gain, calculated as the premium minus claims and expenses, of about $2.5 million a year. In FY21, there was a loss from life insurance of about $3.8 million.
Chaney said, “I have been on the Board officially and ex officio for over 20 years and I believe this is the largest loss we have suffered in two decades.”
Asked how Covid has impacted life insurance in general, Chaney replied in an email, “The U.S. life insurance industry recorded its largest year-over-year increase in direct and net death benefits in at least 24 years as excess mortality due to COVID-19 triggered an unusual volume of claims during 2020 with the trend continuing into 2021.
As for long term effects, Chaney said, “Double-digit increases in net individual life death benefits has been the rule for most of the largest U.S. life groups. This will continue into mid 2022.”
He cited an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis that said aggregate net death benefits across all lines of business rose by 15.1 percent to $87.51 billion. Additionally, there was a total of $133.89 billion of individual life insurance lost to death in 2020, an increase of 11.8 percent from 2019.
The aggregate amount of direct incurred death benefits and matured endowments incurred increased in the individual life business by 14.3 percent in the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia to $91.87 billion. In 31 states, the rates of increase hit double-digit percentages. Of those, 10 states including Mississippi posted increases in excess of 25 percent, Chaney said.