amit-talukder

Pictured is Amit Talukder, a graduate research assistant in the School of Human Sciences at Mississippi State University, in a life jacket prototype.

 David Ammon

STARKVILLE — While many Mississippians may be surprised to know the commercial fishing industry has an almost $100 million economic impact in the Magnolia State, they may be even more startled to know that, nationwide, the lucrative but dangerous business accounts for approximately 43 deaths per year.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you