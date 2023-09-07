Jason White

Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, calls out the vote count of a bill in the House Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Republican Rep. Jason White, heir apparent to the House speakership, said Medicaid expansion, long a bugaboo for the state GOP, will be on the table and at least thoroughly vetted as a solution to Mississippi’s health care crisis next year.

