Link Centre

In 2001, a group of Tupelo citizens formed the nonprofit Harrisburg Cultural and Social Services Center to purchase the former Harrisburg Baptist Church on West Main Street. Link Centre, the organization they created, has continued to grow for more than 20 years and offers a home base for numerous nonprofit arts and education organizations. Named one of Mississippi's most creative collaborative efforts, Link Centre is a community resource for scores of regional organizations who hold concerts, screenings, workshops, seminars, lectures, dinners, and other events in one of Link's performance venues or versatile meeting spaces.

