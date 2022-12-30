In 2001, a group of Tupelo citizens formed the nonprofit Harrisburg Cultural and Social Services Center to purchase the former Harrisburg Baptist Church on West Main Street. Link Centre, the organization they created, has continued to grow for more than 20 years and offers a home base for numerous nonprofit arts and education organizations. Named one of Mississippi's most creative collaborative efforts, Link Centre is a community resource for scores of regional organizations who hold concerts, screenings, workshops, seminars, lectures, dinners, and other events in one of Link's performance venues or versatile meeting spaces.
Link Centre's visions is to celebrate creativity, engage partners, build community, enrich lives and their mission is to engage community members and fully use of their campus, providing a welcoming environment along with transformative arts experiences, resources and education programs to improve the well being of community members of all ages.
Link Centre is operated by the executive director, three part-time support personnel, and the most dedicated volunteers anywhere. Over the years, the agency has received many awards including the 2019 The Mississippi Presenters' Network Hills Regions Day for Art Nonprofit and the 2020 National Independent Venue Association grant recipient.
