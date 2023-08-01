Campaign season is my least favorite season.
I despise the attack ads, the political maneuvering and especially the signs.
Good Lord. They’re everywhere.
I especially dislike how candidates stack them on top of each other on the sides of roadways or at intersections. It looks bad, and how can they be effective if there are a hundred of them competing for your attention in one spot?
I know our country is deeply divided, but can’t we unite around a shared hatred of campaign signs?
I asked a local candidate about them not too long ago, and he hates them, too. They’re expensive, flimsy and a nightmare to put out, especially in the Mississippi heat, he said.
So, naturally, I asked him why he would even bother. His response: “I have to. They work.”
I was curious if he was right, and I stumbled across a 2015 article from NPR on the topic. The article discusses a study, done that same year, by a political science professor at Columbia University.
Donald Green’s study found that signage can, in fact, make a difference.
“It’s about 1-2 percentage points on average,” Green said. “It’s hardly earth-shattering, but not nothing, either.”
He goes on to say that, in tight races, they might just be the deciding factor.
Okay, I guess. I mean, years ago, I worked for a sign manufacturing company, so I know the benefits associated with outdoor advertising. I’m not against signs in general. It’s just the campaign signs, with their tacky colors and cheesy designs.
Some areas regulate them — or at least try to do so. Regulations usually deal with the size of the signs and when they can be put out. That approach is controversial, though, and has even earned discussion at the U.S. Supreme Court.
The nation’s high court ruled in 1994 that the display of political and other types of signs on residential property is a “unique, important and protected means of communication,” and local governments can’t restrict the display of such signs.
It’s a free speech issue, according to the court.
Mississippi State Auditor Shad White weighed in on this issue during his time as director of the Mississippi Justice Institute, a nonprofit, public interest law firm. At the time, he advised cities to check their campaign sign laws.
“The truth is, if your town has a rule about ‘political signs,’ those rules are unconstitutional and should be changed,” White said. “If the wrong person obtains power, regulations can be used to silence critics and advance the agenda of the powerful. This has happened in other cities, like Norfolk, Virginia, where a mayor used a sign code to quiet a citizen who opposed him. To prevent that, sign codes should treat all kinds of speech equally.”
Well, darn. There goes my plan for a universal push to ban campaign signs altogether.
Perhaps I can appeal directly to candidates. If you’re running for office and do opt to order campaign signs, please keep them simple and attractive. And don’t put your sign on top of somebody else’s sign.
Less can be more. I mean, at some point, your multitude of campaign signs just amounts to a bunch of litter, and no one likes a litterbug.
Write Managing Editor Joshua Wilson at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.
