Lockers Manufacturing announced on Tuesday that it will open a manufacturing operation in Batesville. The project is a $5.35 million corporate investment and will create 60 jobs by the end of 2024.
Lockers Manufacturing, based in Piperton, Tenn. near Memphis, produces storage systems, including smart lockers, computer cabinets, storage cabinets and commercial shelving.
It purchased a 62,000-square-foot facility in Batesville’s original industrial zone where it plans to begin new lines of production by Oct. 1.
“After a multiple-state vetting process, we are proud to select and bring manufacturing jobs to the great state of Mississippi,” said Lockers Manufacturing Founder and CEO Keith Dunham.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $350,000 grant for assistance in equipment relocation and installation. Lockers Manufacturing also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, a rebate program for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Panola County also is assisting with this project.
“The new Batesville facility will contain manufacturing machines from lasers, punch presses, press brakes, welding stations, final assembly and a new seven-stage, state-of -the-art powder coat line. fOur [Northwest Mississippi Community College] Concourse Skills Training Center played a deciding factor in their recruitment,” said Panola Partnership Director of Economic Development