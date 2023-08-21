Ole Miss - Lodge

The Southern Foodways Alliance's work with Lodge Manufacturing Co. influenced the company to develop its new museum. A longtime supporter, Lodge has made a $150,000 gift to SFA to further its mission of documenting, studying and exploring the diverse food cultures of the changing American South.

 Submitted Photo

The Lodge Manufacturing Co., a fifth-generation, family-owned cast-iron cookware company in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, is strengthening the mission of the Southern Foodways Alliance with an unrestricted gift of $150,000.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you