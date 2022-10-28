According to Genworth financial, more than a third of Americans 65 and older will eventually need help with daily living tasks such as eating, bathing and dressing. And long-term health care needs can quickly whittle away at a budget and savings.
The median cost of staying in a semiprivate room at a skilled nursing facility is $93,075 a year, according to Genworth. Having a home health aide has a median price tag of $54,912 per year.
But according to a NerdWallet report, medicare and private health insurance typically don’t cover these “custodial” expenses, and people who exhaust their savings could wind up on Medicaid, the government health program for the indigent that pays for about half of all nursing home and custodial care.
Long-term care insurance is one option to consider. Most policies will reimburse policy holder for care given in a variety of places, such as their home, a nursing home, an assisted living facility or an adult day care center.
Tim Tubb of Sprout Insurance in Nettleton is a firm believer in long-term care policies, and not only because he is an insurance broker.
"I had a grandmother who didn't have long-term care, and we navigated those waters and she got to the point where she couldn't take care of herself," he said. "We took turns taking care of her for six or seven months, and what I learned through all that is if you don't have anything and you don't have long-term care, you can't get help from the government. But if you do get help from the government, they're going to take all your assets. It's a horrible deal.
"I think if you can afford long-term care insurance, get it. If it's going to put you in a burden, don't."
According to NerdWallet, a single 55-year-old man in good health buying new coverage can expect to pay an average of $1,700 a year for a long-term care policy with an initial pool of benefits of $164,000, according to the 2020 price index from the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. T
hose benefits compound annually at 3% to total $386,500 at age 85. For the same policy, a single 55-year-old woman can expect to pay an average of $2,675 a year. The average combined premiums for a 55-year-old couple, each buying that amount of coverage, are $3,050 a year.
Premiums are higher for older people, and those with chronic conditions might not qualify. Policies typically cover a portion of long-term care costs for a defined period such as three years. And it should be noted that the premium price could go up after buying a policy; prices aren't guaranteed to stay the same over a lifetime.
"People who live alone, are in poor health or who have a family history of chronic conditions have a greater-than-average likelihood of needing long-term care. Women face special risks, since we tend to outlive our husbands and thus may not have anyone to provide unpaid care," the report said.
Similar to getting life insurance, individuals should start shopping for long-term care insurance as early as possible, Tubb said.
"The younger you are when you get it, the less you'll pay for it," he said. "You may not need long term care until you're 65, but at least you'll have it if you need it."
