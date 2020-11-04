As with much of American life, the COVID pandemic is making its presence felt with workers' compensation insurance. According to LUBA Senior Vice President Kelli Bondy Troutman, the company has seen a decrease in the number of claims received and a slight increase in claims severity. “The most likely reasons for the claims decrease is that more people are working from home and the growing use of teleconferencing and other limitations placed on employees because of COVID-19,” she said. “It's also possible that employees may not be reporting minor injuries during this time of uncertainty.
“The increase in severity could be for a number of reasons, but may include the additional stress, disruption, and fatigue that are a result of the pandemic. Any time employees begin to lose focus the chances of a severe accident increase. Simply put, people have a lot on their minds right now. It can be an opportunity for employers to check in on their staff and remind workers of safety procedures and remain vigilant.”
LUBA originally began as a self-insured fund operating as Louisiana United Businesses Association – Workers' Compensation Fund. It was later converted to a casualty insurance company and began expanding geographically. It now operates with the acronym LUBA in seven states across the southern region. Approximately 20 independent agency partners in Mississippi with more than 55 locations throughout the state work with LUBA.
Speaking of current trends in workers' compensation insurance, Troutman says they, like other industries, see the increased use of technology as a leading factor. “In workers' comp this can apply to several aspects of our business from benefits to analytics to safety,” she said. “On the safety side, a very current example is employers implementing protocols to better protect their employees from COVID-19. We've seen many businesses utilize technology to monitor contact history and measure employee temperatures.”
A recent study by Mitchell, a research firm with a focus on property and casualty insurance, speaks to the overall technology trend. “They asked insurance professionals what developments were going to have the biggest impact on the future of workers' compensation. Telemedicine, artificial intelligence and wearable were all top of the list,” Troutman added.
As for how the pandemic is affecting LUBA employees, Troutman said, “We, like much of the world, began working from home in the beginning. Our team quickly rose to the occasion and made sure our agents and policyholders continued to experience the same level of service they received pre-pandemic.
“With COVID protocols in place, we are now in back in the office and are proud of how our team has continued to adapt as things evolve. LUBA is committed to delivering genuine dependability and despite the circumstances our team has continued to do so.”
LUBA is also proud of the company's involvement with non-profit groups. “We have always felt that it's our responsibility to give back to the communities that have been so supportive of us,” Troutman said. “We support a number of different organizations and non profits that serve a wide range of needs. We also have an employee engagement program called LUBA Hope that organizes volunteers to participate in community events. It's one of the most rewarding things we're able to do at LUBA.”