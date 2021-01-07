The Board of Directors of LUBA Workers’ Comp, a 30-year-old regional casualty insurance company insuring businesses across the Gulf South, has approved the acquisition of Florida based FHM Insurance Services. FHM Insurance Company, founded in 1954, provides workers’ compensation coverage through independent agents across seven states, including Florida, where it is domiciled. “This alignment will enable us to offer competitive options across a combined geographical footprint,” said David Bondy, Founder and CEO of LUBA Workers’ Comp. “The joining of LUBA Workers’ Comp and FHM Insurance Company means we will be offering nearly a century of combined industry knowledge and expertise to the policyholders and agents we serve.”
LUBA Workers’ Comp and FHM Insurance Company will provide workers’ comp coverage in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. FHM Insurance Services and FHM Insurance Company will remain domiciled in Florida.
“FHM Insurance Company’s operations, commitment, and high level of service to our agents and policyholders will continue with the added strength, stability and management experience of LUBA Workers’ Comp,” said Matthew Lupino, Vice President of Business Development of FHM Insurance Company. “The LUBA team brings 30 years of workers’ compensation experience to FHM Insurance Company and the Florida market.”
“Through operational efficiencies and our long-standing history of unparalleled service we hope to bolster FHM Insurance Company’s marketplace presence and provide added services for policyholders and agents,” said Steve Werner, CFO of LUBA Workers’ Comp.