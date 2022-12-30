From its inception, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center has been a community project. With initial funding in 1991 from Gulfport Junior Auxiliary, co-founders Rose Alman and Carole Lynn Meadows led the team to make the dream a reality. In May 1998, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center opened its bright blue doors becoming Mississippi's first children's museum. Centrally located on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is dedicated to inspiring children, families and communities through the arts, interactive educational experiences and exploration.
Today, Lynn Meadows is the cornerstone in their community providing children and families year-round access to quality arts education and experiences. Lynn Meadows employs eight full- and 12 part-time staff members. Their board of directors is made up of 14 professionally diverse group of community leaders who understand the importance of early childhood education and imaginative play.
Lynn Meadows is the past recipient of Mississippi Top Non-profits and is consistently chosen as the Sun Herald's People's Choice Best Museum & Children's Party Venue, Mississippi Magazine M-List Top 5 Attractions for Children, 5 Star Trip Advisor Rating, 228 Award for Best Museum and Best Birthday Party Venue, and Family Favorite from Parent and Kids Magazine.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.