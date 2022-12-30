Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

From its inception, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center has been a community project. With initial funding in 1991 from Gulfport Junior Auxiliary, co-founders Rose Alman and Carole Lynn Meadows led the team to make the dream a reality. In May 1998, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center opened its bright blue doors becoming Mississippi's first children's museum. Centrally located on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is dedicated to inspiring children, families and communities through the arts, interactive educational experiences and exploration.

