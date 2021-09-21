M-Bar Sports Grill – a premier sports bar and grill located in Northeast Jackson’s thriving County Line Road corridor – today donated more than $16,000 in technology to the city of Jackson to deter crime, strengthen security and enhance community safety during a Community Safety Day at the venue.
In partnership with the Jackson Police Department, M-Bar donated numerous high-definition Active Solution SafeCity Neighborhood Watch cameras that will connect to Jackson’s Real Time Command Center to increase community safety, strengthen security and deter crime.
“Our top priorities are the safety, security and well-being of our community, and we are 100% committed to stopping crime in its tracks,” said Richard Bradley, founder and owner of M-Bar. “Crime is on an upsurge, and we will use all resources to combat it. We have been working closely with the Jackson Police Department, city officials and business leaders on strategies to stem the surge in violence. This new video camera system will help make our city safer.”
The wireless infrared cameras, which are powered by streetlights and connect directly to the police department, offer a variety of services to thwart crime including video analytics, license plate recognition, environmental monitoring and surveillance. In addition to these cameras, M-Bar has taken numerous steps to increase safety and security in the area including tripling the number of security guards, increasing the number of Hinds County sheriff officers patrolling the area and shortening hours of operation during the week.
“We are thrilled to partner with M-Bar and its leadership to fight crime in every corner of our city,” said JPD Chief James E. Davis. “These new high-definition surveillance cameras will help us keep a watchful eye on the County Line area as we strive to keep the community safe from crime and violence.”
M-Bar is committed to enhancing vitality and success in the community. Last month, the business held a Back-to-School day, donating more than $4,000 in laptops, desktop wireless printers and an array of school supplies to Jackson Public School students.
In July, the venue announced an outdoor entertainment expansion behind the venue as it continues to grow and spur economic development. The first phase of the expansion will begin in September and be completed in August of 2022. Phase two – which is still in the planning stages – will be completed in 2024. The estimated cost of the expansion is $8-$10 million.
The outdoor entertainment venue will feature an amphitheater and stage for live music, windowed garage doors that turn the inside outside, beer garden with more than 20 beers on tap, a giant 500-inch LED big screen, multiple fire pits, game field for cornhole and other games, mesmerizing fountains and waterfalls and string lighting throughout the new venue.