Professional baseball making Mississippi return in May
Like returning to visit a long-absent friend, fans of minor league baseball will flock to baseball parks in Pearl and Biloxi in early May for the first time since the close of the 2019 season.
A raging coronavirus pandemic last spring forced cancellation of the entire 2020 season. The virus has not gone away and management of the Double-A Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers say they’ll follow government recommendations as well as the guidance of state and local authorities to keep fans safe. The parent clubs, Atlanta Braves for Mississippi Braves and Milwaukee Brewers for the Biloxi Shuckers, will also set safety measures, the teams say.
Play will resume, however, without two long-standing entities: The Southern League and the organization that governed the league and its players, Minor League Baseball. They have been replaced by
by a new boss, Major League Baseball, and a league designated simply as Double-A South.
The M-Braves and Shuckers are resuming play through invitations from the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers to be among 120 farm clubs affiliated with Major League teams.
The new arrangement carries a major benefit for the Shuckers. The Brewers’ invitation specifies a 10-year affiliation rather that the 2-year agreements MLB clubs were limited to under the former Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and MiLB. Under the agreement, MiLB is abolished.
“One of the big impacts is that we recently solidified our tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers for an additional 10 years,” said Dustin Fishman, Shuckers’ sales and marketing coordinator, in an email. The Biloxi club has been the Brewers AA affiliate since its inception in 2015.
The new structure allows each MLB franchise to have four affiliated teams. Stadiums for each affiliate must meet standards set by MLB. The Shuckers say the newness of its MGM Park will likely mean few, if any, required improvements. The M-Braves, which have played at Trustmark Park since its opening in 2005, say any stadium upgrades mandated by MLB are yet to be determined.
The M-Braves and Shuckers are betting on renewed enthusiasm from fans eager to see live professional baseball, though the lost season exposed both clubs to the risk of diminished interest market-wide. “I really think fan interest will be at an all-time high as we enter the 2021 season at Trustmark Park,” said Pete Laven, M-Braves vice president and general manager, in an email.
“Just about everyone I speak with, from the M-Braves season ticket holder to the casual fan, has conveyed how much they missed watching professional baseball last summer,” Laven said.
“The volume of telephone calls our box office received immediately after the 2021 schedule was released confirmed the anticipation felt throughout the community.”
Fishman said the Shuckers see no evidence of an enthusiasm gap. “Not at all,” he said. “After speaking with fans and Shuck Nation (season-ticket holders) members say they couldn't be more excited for the 2021 season.”
Having to watch the 2020 MLB season from a distance and being deprived of Shuckers’ games last year created a pent-up demand for a 2021 season, Fishman said.
The year off carried a truckload of downsides, chiefly loss of game-day revenue, but did give the staffs in Pearl and Biloxi time to devise new ways to draw fans.
“We have some new ticketing options that are in the process of being finalized for the 2021 season, but we're looking forward to bringing back some of the non-gameday events that we hosted in 2020 such as Schooner's Landing golf experience, batting practice experience, stadium tours, etc.,” Fishman said in his email.
Laven said with the shutdown occurring just three weeks before the Braves’ scheduled opening in 2020, the club had “several boxes checked as far as the normal preparations for a 70-game home schedule.”
Many of the promotional items were ordered, outfield banners had been hung and new merchandise was already on the racks in the team store, Laven said.
More immediately, the M-Braves “can't wait for fans to see the improvements made in our Farm Bureau Grill on the right field concourse,” the GM noted. “The grill will debut a brand new four-sided, indoor/outdoor bar that will allow fans to watch the M-Braves from a seat at the bar or a patio chair.”
He said patrons will also have the option to sit inside the air-conditioned restaurant either at the bar or one of the many tables.
A key preparation for the new season was ensuring the clubs kept a high-profile in the absence of live baseball.
Fishman cited the popularity of fan batting practice sessions and golfing from Schooner’s Landing. And the return of visitors to the Mississippi coast brought opportunities to host Brewer fans from Wisconsin who are buying Shuckers apparel at the team store and getting a look at MGM Park, he added.
Also, said Fishman, “There was also an increase in online retail sales which helps continue to grow our brand both locally and nationally.”
He said social media was the primary communications outlet for most of 2020. “It was the easiest and safest way to stay in touch with Shuck Nation members and fans,” Fishman added. “We had a weekly lineup that included replaying past Shuckers games, trivia, educational videos and experiments with our mascot Schooner and a mix of other initiatives. We used the biggest social media outlets such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.”
Laven said that with no ballgames to play in a stadium built for a professional baseball club, the M-Braves had to learn to pivot -- quickly.
“Fortunately, Chris Harris, our director of broadcasting and media relations, set the tone early on before the season was officially cancelled, with rebroadcasts on social media of selected games from 2019 that also featured live in-game interviews with the M-Braves players that starred in those games, Laven said, and added the team found creative ways to keep the M-Braves brand alive in the region. Trustmark Park helped a lot in that regard, the GM said.
“It's somewhat of a blur now in retrospect but I am proud of the fact that our staff was able to execute non-traditional events such as Father's Day Batting Practice, two Movie Nights, three high school graduations, and four Target Golf events in 2020. These are all events that we will continue to feature at Trustmark Park in 2021.”
Meanwhile, expect Double-A baseball to continue to be the make-or-break opportunity for players to reach the big leagues, Laven said.
“That has been the case for decades, and, in that respect, he added, “I don't think the caliber of play will change markedly, Double-A will remain the best, most prospect-laden level of baseball across the minor league baseball landscape.”
Likewise, Fishman said the loss of a full season of play won’t diminish the “high quality of play” the Shuckers have achieved since their inception in 2015. “That’s reflective of the Brewers’ phenomenal player development team,” Fishman said.
WHO IS PLAYING?
From the Biloxi Shuckers:
With a later Opening Day than usual, the Shuckers will host games at MGM Park all the way through Sunday, Sept. 19. The Shuckers will play a 120-game schedule with 10 home and 10 road series this season. Each home and road series will be six games starting on Tuesday and ending on Sunday. Every Monday during the season will be an off day.
Of their 60 home games, Biloxi will host 12 games in the months of May and June, 11 in July, 14 in August and 11 in September. The Shuckers will twice have back-to-back home series with 12 games in 13 days, the first occurrence happening from July 27 to August 8 with the second just two weeks later from August 24 to Sept. 5.
The Shuckers will face their two closest geographical South Division opponents, the Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos, over five series and 30 games each.
From the Mississippi Braves:
The schedule consists of 20 six-game series' (10 home, 10 road). The 60-game home schedule in Pearl includes 30 Thursday-Saturday contests and holiday games on Mother’s Day (May 9),Memorial Day weekend (May 28-30), Juneteenth (June 19), and Father's Day (June 20). Fireworks will be featured after each Saturday home game.
The M-Braves will play South Division rivals Pensacola and Biloxi 30 times, respectively, and Montgomery 18 times. The Braves will play a home-and-home series against North Division foes Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Tennessee.