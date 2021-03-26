Major League Baseball new kingpin of “affiliated” minor leagues
The calls we’ll hear in early May from umpires to “play ball” at parks in Pearl and Biloxi will mark more than the return to live professional play after a season lost to the coronavirus.
Play resumes under an historic revamp of minor league baseball in which dozens of cities across the country lost teams in a shrinking of “affiliated” minor baseball to 120 teams. The conditions of their ballparks factored heavily into failure to make the cut.
The surviving 120 teams, including the Double A Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers, are now part of an “affiliated” minor leagues governed by Major League Baseball. The affiliated teams are those invited to be part of four-team farm systems of each of the 30 MLB clubs, with the Mississippi Braves staying with the Atlanta Braves and Biloxi Shuckers with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Shuckers, housed in the 6-year-old MGM Park, and Braves in the 5-year-old Trustmark Park, were never seen as in danger of not making the cut to 120 affiliated teams. Both are in attractive, well-maintained stadiums and belong to what until this year was the well-regarded Southern League, now renamed as simply “Double-A South.”
Jackson, Tenn., got dropped from the Double-A South roster after failing to get an affiliation invite; Jacksonville got bumped up to Triple-A as an affiliate of the Florida Marlins.
The Huntsville market, the former home of the Biloxi Shuckers, returns to the league as the Rocket City Trash Pandas, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The team’s ballpark, Toyota Field, is in Madison.
Most of the affiliated minor league teams will be largely under private ownership, with the owners providing the facilities and marketing and the clubs continuing to run player development and cover those costs. A handful of minor league teams, including the Atlanta Braves’ M-Braves, are owned and operated by parent MLB clubs.
The shakeup also spelled the end of Minor League Baseball, or MiLB, after 120 years as the ruler of professional baseball below the major league level. The name remains for now but MiLB communications chief Jeff Lantz does not expect it to be around much longer. Neither will Lantz and his MiLB colleagues.
“We’re right in the middle of packing up,” Lantz said in a recent interview from MiLB’s St. Petersburg, Fla., headquarters.
“We’re shutting it down,” said Lantz, who along with his co-workers will be paid by MLB through the end of the year.
The 2021 minor league season leaves 43 teams unaffiliated and now part of either independent leagues or college summer leagues – “or they haven’t found a home yet,” Lantz said.
He said he expects 30 to 35 of these teams will join independent organizations. “No matter if you are in Clinton, Iowa, or Lexington, Kentucky, you are probably in a footprint of an independent league,” Lantz added.
The independent model “has worked well in the past in places,” he said. “I think it will end up being good for our teams.”
Some of the uninvited clubs are getting creative in their quests for a home. For instance, said Lantz, the unaffiliated Salem Tigers in Oregon have four teams playing in their stadium. “We’ll see if that model works,” he said.
But they should keep hope alive for an affiliate invite into the MLB-controlled minor leagues, Lantz said. Opening can occur as clubs get elevated to, say, Triple-A from Double-A. For instance, Birmingham is a strong candidate for a Triple A invite at a time in the future, he noted.
“Quite frankly, that is a reason to stay in business and keep operating and holding out hope you are one of the ones invited to the dance,” Lantz added.
Major League Baseball ordered the restructuring after expiration of an operating agreement with MiLB. Though fewer clubs in the minors mean fewer roster spots, the players who make the lineups of the 120 affiliated clubs can expect better pay, improved working conditions and easier and shorter travel, MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem said.
“Our principal goals are upgrading the minor league facilities that we believe have inadequate standards for potential MLB players, improving the working conditions for MiLB players, including their compensation, improving transportation and hotel accommodations, providing better geographic affiliations between major league clubs and their affiliates, as well as better geographic lineups of leagues to reduce player travel," Halem said in a press statement.
Pete Laven, vice president and general manager of the Mississippi Braves, said the new era is about getting better performance from the players and less wear and tear through a long season. “Above all else, the provisions included in the new partnership with MLB are geared toward the health and wellness of the players and coaches employed by the Atlanta Braves,” Laven said in an email.
He said off-the-field rigors have now been lessened by several initiatives including: an additional bus on every road trip (in some cases a sleeper bus); a set day off every Monday; mandated earlier game times on "getaway days"; and even restrictions on scheduled starting times based on the average daily temperature in a city during a two-week time period.”
What will matter most to fans as the most dramatic and widest-ranging revamp of minor league baseball in 100 years unfolds is that baseball has returned to Pearl, Biloxi and other cities nationwide, MiLB spokesman Lantz said. “Enough people are dying to watch, they won’t have much trouble filling the stands.”