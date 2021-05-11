Christopher Nolen, an early employee of Mad Genius and designer of the company’s logo, has returned as Director of Design and Strategy. Nolen leads the design team in establishing the looks of brands. He also contributes to copywriting, research, and strategy efforts.
Jonathan Dolansky, Video Tech, provides support and coordination for the production department’s busy shooting schedule.
Sam Ingram, Digital Video Specialist, is an experienced photographer and videographer. With his addition to the team, Mad Genius expands its capabilities for clients in search of creative video content.
Kiefer Slaton, Web Developer, is a full stack developer coding themes and plugins for clients’ custom websites.
Katie Tully, Designer, experienced in print and web, creates impactful work for websites, brand identities, print and digital advertisements, and much more.
Rob Bridges, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Mad Genius, said, “The addition of Chris, Jonathan, Sam, Kiefer, and Katie not only grows our team—it grows our ability to create momentum and solve problems for our clients. This new group of creative individuals certainly bolsters Mad Genius's reputation as a destination for top industry talent.”