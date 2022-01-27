(l-r) front row – Pam Files, PA Files, LLC; Luke Walker, Thrash Commercial Contractors, Inc.; Lee Balch, BancorpSouth Bank; Kristy Daniels, Priority One Bank
(l-r) top row – Douglas Jones, Madison County Schools; Amy Ainsworth, Terracon; Jamie Lake, BankPlus; Chamar McDonald, Neel-Schaffer, Inc.; Gibson Eatherly, Origin Bank; Melanie Greer, Exit Realty Legacy Group
Not Pictured – Robert Weathersby, St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital and Justin Bennett, AT&T
The Madison County Business League & Foundation (MCBL&F) and the Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) has announced the 2022 inaugural Madison County Executive Leadership Class (MCEL). The leadership program was organized to provide MCBL& F members with a deeper understanding of the opportunities in Madison County in an environment that enhances their leadership skills and prepares graduates to take their knowledge and their experience into the business community for the betterment of Madison County as a whole.
Members of the MCEL Class will be a part of a network of business leaders that will play a role in shaping the future of Madison County. Class members will meet with influential business leaders and elected officials to learn the impact of infrastructure, education, law enforcement, healthcare, public policy and quality of life on the county’s economy; therefore, gaining valuable knowledge and experience. Class participants are MCBL&F members and were selected by a diverse group of judges.