Construction crews are a big part of the landscape as downtown Madison, Mississippi experiences a new wave of business developments.
Mayor Mary Hawkins joins local residents applauding a series of major building projects making their vibrant hometown even more attractive.
The Half Shell Oyster House, Burgers Blues Barbecue and Coffee Prose shop on Madison Avenue are key construction initiatives making a difference recently. So is the new office building in the Depot district on Main Street with its price tag of more than $1.4 million.
Coming to the Central Mississippi city will be more developments to be announced in the Magnolia District later this year and into 2022. Architects envision a sprawling district designed to feature a pedestrian plaza, green spaces, and plenty of upscale businesses. The area will be bound by Magnolia Street, Montgomery Street and Madison Avenue.
Mayor Hawkins is elated as new businesses make a sizeable foot print in the growing city in Madison County. “As our downtown developments unfolds, you will see the results of the vision, planning and hard work,’’ she said.
“Madison took a bold step in acquiring the property years ago,’’ Hawkins noted. “And I want to give a big thank you to the many citizens who were involved in making these developments possible.’’
Alderwoman-at-large Sandra Strain applauds the blitz of downtown developments. “The Madison business community is alive and strong,’’ she said. “We encourage all of our residents to shop local and support these great restaurants and retail businesses.’’
And Strain is delighted to see more additions. “We are so excited about the announcements of other developments.’’
Starting to wind down in the USA as vaccines get in arms, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on many people, activities and construction projects.
Mayor Hawkins blames COVID for things backing up on the innovative Madison at Main project. Construction was to begin in 2020. On May 19, Hawkins said she looks forward to moving ahead with it. The Madison at Main venture is a 17-acre development in the heart of the city. The spot is the intersection of Main Street and Highway 51 extending south to Madison Avenue.
There’s space reserved for government offices, the arts, town homes, condos, shops and restaurants. “For years, Madison has worked toward creating a town square that will be the heartbeat of our city,’’ Hawkins said in a January 2020 news release.
Madison residents like what they are seeing along downtown streets. The Half Shell Oyster House offers customers charbroiled oysters, praline sweet potatoes, almond chicken, shrimp alfredo, blackened redfish and much more.
Restaurants like this one are welcoming a steady stream of patrons. The business at 100 Merchant Street is a terrific place for lunch or dinner, bring the family or go for a date night.
Construction costs at the Half Shell Oyster exceeded $1.2 million plus $650,000 for the buildout, says Kianca Guyton Stringfellow, Madison’s director of community development.
Burgers and Blues Barbecue sits in the old Lyles Family Cleaners downtown. Birthed in Mississippi in 2010, the restaurant features delicious burgers, domestic beers, wine, live music and barbecue. The structure’s buildout in Madison cost $75,000.
Construction costs for the Coffee Prose shop on Madison Avenue topped $780,000. Customers enjoy drip coffee, cold brew espresso, specialty lattes and smoothies. People can also find a Coffee Prose Midtown coffee shop and bookstore across the street from Millsaps College in Jackson.
Madison resident Billy Morehead supports downtown developments he’s discovering.
“The building up of downtown will be a huge draw’’ for shoppers, says Morehead, a Mississippi College accounting professor. His wife, Audrey, is equally thrilled with the new businesses.
“We are excited to see the changes and construction along Main Street,’’ Billy Morehead said. “Everything happening in downtown just adds to the flavor and ambiance of our quaint little town. We cannot wait to see everything once it’s completed.’’
From wonderful schools to amazing churches, first-class business growth and solid leadership at City Hall, the former Delta State University administrator embraces life in his hometown. It’s been that way since he moved from Cleveland to Madison a decade ago.