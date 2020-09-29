Maggie Duff recently joined Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes as an associate in the firm’s civil litigation department. Her practice focuses primarily in commercial litigation, personal injury and mass tort liability and labor and employment.
Duff received her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2020. Prior to attending law school, she received her Bachelor of Arts in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relation at Mississippi State University in 2016.
In law school, Duff served as a Senior Articles Editor of the Mississippi Sports Law Review. Maggie was also a member of the Business Law Network and Student Bar Association. Maggie has volunteered for federal and local campaigns and also served in U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo’s office in Washington, D.C. Maggie was a member of the Stennis Program for Congressional Interns nominated by Congressman’s Palazzo’s office. Additionally, during her time in law school, Maggie was a legal intern for the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.