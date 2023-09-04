Known for its community festivals and historic preservation efforts, the Mississippi Main Street Association aims to further community and economic development in each of its unique historic districts across the state.
In Mississippi, the Main Street Association oversees and supports 48 local programs, from downtown Corinth to Pascagoula, Vicksburg and Laurel. Each program focuses on their perspective district, seeking innovative ways to enhance their district’s vitality, create new jobs, support local businesses and drive revenue to the community.
In 2022, association programs created 841 new jobs; added 551 new or expanded businesses; and completed 183 rehabilitation projects, 79 public improvement projects and 24 new construction projects. Combined, these efforts ultimately amounted to more than $242 million in public and private investment in the Main Street districts.
“Mississippi’s downtowns are an excellent place for existing businesses to attract new customers,” said Thomas Gregory, executive director of the state association. “Our Main Street districts provide a variety of local, independent businesses that appeal to a diverse group of shoppers, allowing owners to reach a wide range of customers and expand their products and services over time.
“By participating in local events, festivals, and other activities, companies can gain more exposure and attract more customers, thus increasing the likelihood of long-term success. And as a result, the local economy grows and becomes more sustainable.”
The Main Street approach
Local Main Street organizations, each led by a local volunteer board of directors, are guided by the four points of Main Street’s approach:
— Organization: Build leadership and strong organizational capacity through broad community engagement and partnerships across sectors.
— Design: Preserve and celebrate historic character, create an inviting atmosphere and foster accessible people-centered public spaces.
— Promotion: Market the district’s unique historic character and ambience; communicate its distinct defining features; coordinate the sales, marketing and event activities of downtown merchants; and support a buy-local experience.
— Economic vitality: Build a diverse economic base, catalyze smart new investment and cultivate strong new entrepreneurship.
A recent project, funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development grant, highlights the organization’s innovative approach. This project focused on placemaking efforts, which include enhancing streetscapes, walkability, lighting, landscaping and public art. All these design aspects are proven to help create an environment where people feel safe, welcome and eager to spend time.
Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association, said placemaking efforts have made a significant impact in the Hub City’s historic district. Some of those projects include installing string lighting in alleyways — such as one alleyway featuring the city’s popular Pocket Museum — and introducing murals to the city’s landscape.
In June, the city unveiled the mural “Noche de Encanto” (“Night of Enchantment”), painted by Hattiesburg artist Hector Boldo at the Compadres Market and Taqueria on Main Street.
“All these projects have helped reignite the energy of downtown Hattiesburg,” Saffle said. “These amenities create a sense of ‘place’ and cultivate a sense of community pride. Having people take pride in downtown has had exponential benefits in so many other ways.”
Hattiesburg also boasts many year-round tours of the downtown area as well as annual and pop-up events that take place in the district. Saffle said some of the best events in town are the collaborative events hosted with other organizations, like the City of Hattiesburg.
“Midnight on Front Street, the brainchild of Mayor Toby Barker, has grown into one of the most anticipated New Year’s Eve parties in the region, and it has been a wonderful partnership with the City of Hattiesburg. Our alliance with the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce to produce the annual Star-Spangled Celebration on the River has proven that when we work together, we can accomplish bigger, better community events.”
In Starkville, the city and its Main Street association are also building bigger and better things. Currently, they are in the process of designing a major streetscape renovation in the heart of downtown. Paige Watson, the executive director of Starkville Main Street, said this project will be “a game-changer” for Bulldog country.
“In addition to adding outdoor seating and dining, more festoon lighting and beautiful landscaping, this project will only further contribute to the future of Starkville and our booming economic development opportunities,” Watson said.
Starkville recently completed renovations of the Fire Station Park, which Watson said has already driven an additional 25,000 people to the area.
“From Crawfish Boils to Juneteenth celebrations and holiday festivities, the park is very versatile and now includes evening lighting and a music pavilion,” Watson said. “We enjoy seeing different community groups and organizations host events at the park, bringing people downtown.”
Community involvement
The state association encourages community members to get involved and support their local Main Street programs. The organization’s commitment to partnership, training, grants and advocacy showcases its role in preserving the unique charm of Mississippi’s downtown areas while propelling them into a vibrant and prosperous future.
“Mississippi’s Main Street organizations are a crucial part of their community’s economic landscape,” Gregory said. “Main Street helps create good jobs, provides quality services and serves as a platform for businesses to expand and collaborate.
“An investment in Main Street is an investment in Mississippi’s future. By contributing to the revitalization of our downtowns and participating in the local events and projects with which Main Street is involved, we can help create a brighter, more economically prosperous Mississippi for everyone.”
Learn more about Main Street communities at msmainstreet.com.
