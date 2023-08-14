Lee Anne and Bill Fry

Lee Anne and Bill Fry, who have homes in New York and Oxford, have bequeathed some $2.5 million to the University of Mississippi to fund a faculty chair in the School of Business Administration and support Ole Miss athletics programs. The planned gift is the latest of many donations the couple has made to the university.

 Submitted Photo

Since his graduation from the University of Mississippi in 1980, Bill Fry and his wife, Lee Anne, have frequently offered financial support to his alma mater. And having established two planned gifts, they will continue to give back to Ole Miss long after their lifetimes.

