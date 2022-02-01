For several years the expansion of the state's high speed internet has been an important priority by state leaders, educators and the public. An infusion of cash from federal programs and grants has provided the impetus for upgrades. Now comes the recently passed federal infrastructure bill that, among other provisions, will provide more funds to improve internet services.
As ranking member of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee, the state's Sen. Roger Wicker says, “I want to give Mississippians and job creators alike every reason to stay and build their lives in our state. This package provides the resources we need to repair and expand our transportation infrastructure, while also making new long-term investments in broadband internet, drinking water, wastewater, and flood control projects that will create jobs and keep Mississippi communities safe. Enhanced broadband internet access will help everyone from students on up to CEOs to connect to jobs and opportunities from their own homes.”
Sally Doty, executive director of the Public Utilities section of the State Public Service Commission, says the new infrastructure bill initially provides $100 million to Mississippi and every state. “This money is part of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program that will be administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA),” she said. “The BEAD program has a total appropriation of $42.45 billion for all states and territories. Each state will receive the initial $100 million, then the remaining funding will be distributed based on a formula that considers the number of unserved and high-cost locations in the state, based on maps that are being updated and will be published by the FCC in mid 2022.”
At this time Doty does not have an estimate for that allocation, but explained that given the high number of unserved locations, she believes Mississippi will receive a sizable allocation. “There is no plan as of yet for this funding. NTIA will provide guidance on requirements and the Mississippi Legislature may provide guidance as well, she said. Other funds have also aided the enhancement of broadband in Mississippi with the state receiving $162 million under the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund of the American Rescue Plan. “The Treasury Department has published guidance for this funding and each state must provide a plan within a year of the grant portal that will be launched by Treasury,” Doty said. The Public Service Commission was tasked by the state legislature with administering the COVID 19 Broadband Grant Fund in 2020 and administered $75 million in grant funding that provided over 5,000 new miles of fiber in Mississippi, according to Central Commissioner Brent Bailey. “Feedback on the service provided by this funding has been overwhelmingly positive. Some of the most rural areas of the state now have some of the fastest internet speeds,” he said. Thus far, Mississippi committed $75 million (with at least a 1:1 match) through the Mississippi Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 Act. The program was administered by the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff . “Approximately $495 million has been collectively awarded to Mississippi through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I. A Phase II action should be taking place later this year,” Bailey said.
In addition to the Recovery Act funds, the state, county and municipal governments received $1.8 billion, $365 million and $577 million in Recovery Act funding that can be used to supplement broadband expansion if they so choose, Bailey said. “However, these funds will not flow through the Public Service Commission,” he added. “The MPSC has not been authorized nor appropriated any monies to support the expansion of broadband in Mississippi.”
Asked about procedures for determining needs for these funds, Bailey responded, “Because the Commission does note regulate internet service or its providers, the Commission has not established any guidelines or procedures for determining need. Need is currently determined/defined at the federal level for the most part. The Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act did define performance minimum standards.”
Unfortunately, Mississippi does not have a state broadband office, broadband coordinator, broadband program, or a state broadband plan. So enforcement is unclear, he added.