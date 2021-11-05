One of the most hotly debated topics as the U.S. struggles to end the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected about 44 million Americans and killed 714,000 is mandatory vaccines for workers. Despite Mississippi ranking as the state with the highest percentage of residents killed by COVID-19, Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will join other Republican governors in filing a lawsuit to overturn President Joseph Biden’s mandatory vaccine edicts.
As of Oct. 11, Mississippi ranked sixth in the country for positivity rates for new cases of Covid. But many residents have opted against getting vaccinated due to concerns about vaccine safety or a belief in one or more conspiracy theories. Those opposed to COVID-19 vaccination say it should be a personal choice.
There is strong vaccine hesitancy even among some healthcare workers who face losing their jobs if they refuse the jab.
Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and University of Mississippi Medical Center’s COVID-19 clinical response leader, recently sent a memo announcing that the vaccine is a condition of employment and enrollment.
“We need everyone in our state to unite to combat a common enemy – the most vicious pandemic any of us have ever experienced. And the vaccine is the best way to do this,” Jones said in the memo. “For this and other reasons, UMMC leadership has amended the UMMC COVID-19 Vaccination Policy to make Covid-19 vaccination a condition of employment or enrollment.”
Jones said taking steps to protect their patients is priority one. And he said having a fully-vaccinated health care workforce is the only way to meet that standard.
“The vaccine is proven safe and very effective at lessening the chance that a positive case could result in a hospitalization or death,” Jones said. “The vast majority of Mississippians who are testing positive and/or needing medical care are unvaccinated. The vaccines work! Something has to change, and the employees and students of the state’s only academic medical center are the people to lead that change.”
The Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA) strongly supports hospital and health system policies that require all hospital employees and clinical team members to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
“MHA recognizes that each hospital and health system is unique, but we encourage each to determine the appropriate time to implement a requirement,” said MHA President/CEO Tim Moore. “Clinical data has shown the COVID-19 vaccines to be extraordinarily safe and effective, and the vaccines are currently our best tool to prevent the spread of the disease.”
Moore said in Mississippi, more than 97 percent of recent COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths were among people not fully vaccinated.
“Hospital and health system employee vaccination against COVID-19 is vital to safely care for patients and fellow staff members,” Moore said.
Biden has proposed a plan to mandate private companies with more than 100 employees have their workers vaccinated or take a COVID-19 test weekly. Most federal employees and private contractors to the federal government also are expected to fall under the vaccine mandate, as are healthcare providers who receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.