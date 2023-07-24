University of Southern Mississippi students examining the pathways to freedom and citizenship taken by emancipated slaves in the Civil War and Reconstruction eras will soon present their research.
The students are a part of the Mapping Freedom project, which was funded by the National Science Foundation through its Research Experiences for Undergraduates program. They will present their findings during an inaugural end-of-program research symposium at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 in the Liberal Arts Building on the university’s Hattiesburg campus.
Admission is free, and a reception will follow the event.
The project, funded for three years, is a collaboration between the digital humanities and the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Students used mapping technology, including geographic information systems (GIS) data, to analyze the movement of newly freed slaves in their pursuit of new opportunities.
Mapping Freedom offers opportunities to undergraduates, particularly those from underrepresented and undeserved populations in Mississippi, to conduct research showing how STEM disciplines can be effectively employed in humanities projects.
The project, facilitated by the university’s Center for Digital Humanities, ran for eight weeks and hosted 10 humanities students from across the country. It will repeat for the next two summers.
“This is our first year, and Mapping Freedom is the first digital humanities project to receive NSF-REU funding, so there’s not much prior experience or advice to follow,” said Maeve Losen, manager for the digital humanities center. “We’ve had to forge that path, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to do that with. Our inaugural cohort has been amazing — they’re thoughtful, kind, fun, intellectually challenging and resilient. They’re all working on individual projects, and each day I’m learning something new from them. It’s very much been an educational experience on both sides of the project, and I’m excited to see what these young individuals bring to the field of digital humanities in the future.”
Student-presenters, their hometowns and their topics include:
Sydney Slack, Annapolis, Maryland – Ladies’ military aid societies in Mississippi.
Holly Frey, Lucedale – The Mississippi State Lunatic Asylum through the Civil War and Reconstruction.
Quinten Williams, Hazlehurst – Attitudes about secession in Mississippi before and during the Civil War era.
Alaina Crowell, East Lyme, Connecticut – Religion, emancipation and violence in Mississippi.
Kelan Amme, Kendall Park, New Jersey — Visualizing the myth and folklore of the United States Colored Troops and the opinions, perceptions and systems of belief during the Civil War.
Jaylin Jones, Clarksdale – Confederate impressment of slave labor during the Civil War.
Collin Marfia, Brentwood, California – The deserters of the Confederate Army.
Ayla Canuteson, Vienna, West Virginia – Confederate military service exemption requests in Mississippi.
Simeon Gates, Byram – Native Americans during and after the Civil War.
Dipper Nobles, Hurley – Salt and slave labor in the South during the Civil War.
