Aug. 1 marks the 30th anniversary of legalized gaming in Mississippi, when the Isle of Capri opened with two riverboat-style casinos in Biloxi.
It was followed in October with the opening of Splash Casino in Tunica.
From a simple beginning, gaming has grown to a multi-billion-dollar industry that provides more than 15,200 direct jobs with wages and benefits totaling $612.5 million.
Before gaming came to Mississippi, Nevada and New Jersey were the only states with legalized gaming. Jay McDaniel, executive director of the State Gaming Commission, points to the importance of having the right legislation in place.
“It's crucial to any state that is creating a legalized gaming environment. Most know the history of early Las Vegas and that gaming 80 years ago had some elements of criminal activity attached to it, so Nevada (and later New Jersey) created strict standards as to who could own and operate gaming companies to keep the criminal elements out,” he said.
“Most states in operation today have the same type of legislation that requires comprehensive investigations of companies both before they come into a market and continuing during their operation.”
Mississippi Gaming & Hospitality Association President Anthony Del Vescovo praises the Legislature.
“I believe they saw the potential to attract customers and investment by eliminating the cruising requirement and building land-type casinos on barges. They had foresight,” he said.
Mississippi's legislation was patterned after Nevada’s laws.
“At the time the Gaming Control Act was being drafted, the starting point was to take Nevada's statutes and regulations and adjust as needed,” McDaniel said. “While we did have some differences such as the geographic limitations to the river and coastal counties, most of the regulatory requirements were the same.
"And this was a great idea because it had been working in Nevada for many years and their industry was growing. No reason to change what was already working, and many of the people that were going to invest in Mississippi had operated in the Nevada market and were familiar with it.”
When gaming came to Tunica County, the overall impact was staggering, according to Webster Franklin, executive director of the Tunica Visitors and Convention Bureau.
“Before gaming there was not one stretch of paved road and only one stop light. There were 20 hotel rooms and an unemployment rate of 26.2%,” he said. “The pre-gaming county budget was $3 million. The casinos ran on generators for several years before the infrastructure was in place.”
Franklin says the growth has been tremendous with the paving and four laning of Highway 61 and the casino roads. The county budget is now $45 million; there are more than 5,000 rooms and six casinos with 3,000 employees who come from several counties.
“Gaming has allowed us to diversify,” Franklin said. “Two German manufacturing plants are here now, and our future looks good.
“We're excited with the announcement that the Cherokee Nation is buying the Gold Strike Casino. We're just 75 miles from the highway intersection where a Ford plant is locating and the I-69 corridor will lead to all types of growth.”
McDaniel says the early vision of making sure gaming companies were operating legally and honestly was important in drawing in large businesses willing to invest in more than just the gaming floor.
“But you have to have the right balance of strong regulatory standards mixed with flexibility to let gaming companies operate and adapt,” he added. “Despite the regulatory requirements, we still want to make the experience business friendly to encourage new investment, and customer friendly to drive visitors. In Mississippi we have always tried to regulate in a manner that is strict but fair.”
Marlin Torgelson, founder and former CEO of Casino Magic, is credited with developing the floating barge casinos that were the state's first gaming facilities which evolved into today's impressive on-land facilities. Del Vescovo, who is vice president and legal counsel for Beau Rivage Casino & Resort in Biloxi, says the industry has changed when needed, such as allowing land-based casinos to get them off the water to safer locations.
“The state has maintained the model with some tweaking but it didn't change the tax rate and the business friendly rules,” he said.
McDaniel, too, applauds the statutory and regulatory scheme that is not overly restrictive and allows adaptation to let the gaming companies grow.
“The gaming commissioners through the years put in infrastructure requirements to encourage permanent development—the move after Katrina to allow companies to put structures on shore, these are the kinds of things that you want to be able to implement and adjust to quickly to help the industry grow,” he said. “Also, the fact that we have an open market that allows competition to dictate how the properties perform encourages our operators to stay ahead of the curve and continually enhance their product offerings.”
The casino properties continue to re-invest and refresh their facilities and amenities along with exploring new customer bases. Franklin doesn't foresee any additional casinos in Tunica County now that many states have gaming, but he does see more investing in existing properties and continuing the business-friendly climate.
