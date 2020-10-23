Obstetrician-gynecologist Jerry K. “Bo” Martin Jr., M.D., has joined Physicians and Surgeons Clinic and the medical staff of North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.
A native of McComb, Dr. Martin earned bachelor’s degrees in English and biology from the University of Mississippi in Oxford in 1991. He earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 1998 and completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2002.
He has 20 years’ experience in this field, including more than 15 years at Oxford Clinic for Women. Dr. Martin has a special interest in laparoscopic and robotic surgery. Outside of work, he enjoys participating in intramural sports, including basketball and pickleball. He and his wife, Donna, a former elementary school teacher, have been married for 25 years. Their daughter, Madisyn, 21, is a senior at the University of Mississippi majoring in integrated marketing communications.
Martin joins obstetrician-gynecologists Drs. Pat Chaney, Kam Otey and Mike Turner; pediatricians Drs. Mary Ann King, J.R. McPherson, Erin Livingston and Carlisle Livingston; internal medicine physicians Drs. Roy Thomas and Carlisle Livingston; and nurse practitioners Rita Hargett, Alison Harris, Holly Purser and Tacy Grant.