Justin C. Martin has recently been named Chief Operating Officer for Community Bank. Martin joined Community Bank in 2007, where he began as Assistant Vice President in Brandon, Mississippi, he was later named Executive Vice President while in Tupelo, Mississippi, and then served the Pine Belt Region as Regional Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, he served as Regional Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s Central Mississippi Region. In his new role, Martin’s focus will be to help carry out the strategic growth plan for the company, as well as, Chair the Bank’s Corporate Loan Committee.
Martin is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance. He is also a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at The University of Mississippi and Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Active in his community, Martin serves on the Mississippi’s Bankers Association, Legislative Committee and coaches the Reservoir Mavericks- 9u travel baseball team. Martin previously served on the Board of Directors for the Laurel Country Club and the Community Development Foundation of Jones County, the Finance Committee at First United Methodist Church of Laurel, and on the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art Council, as well as, serving as a member of the Laurel Kiwanis Club. He is a 2014 graduate of Leadership Mississippi and was named to the Top 40 Under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2013.
Martin lives in Brandon with his wife Marisa and their two children, Ridley and Mabry, where they are members of St. Marks United Methodist Church.