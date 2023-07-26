Kelly Martin is the new executive director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
With more than a decade of experience in the field, she brings a wealth of knowledge, stability and deep understanding of the local community to her new role.
Martin previously served in various capacities with the chamber and left the organization a year ago to work for AccelerateMS, the state’s workforce development office.
During her time there, she further honed her skills and gained valuable insights that will benefit the chamber and its members.
“We are excited to welcome Kelly back to the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce as our new executive director,” said Jon Alexander, chairman of the chamber board. “Her extensive experience, combined with her strong ties to the community, make her the ideal candidate to lead our organization into the future.”
As head of the chamber, Martin will work to grow local businesses as well as advocate for chamber members. She will also drive economic development efforts.
“I am honored and blessed to be returning to the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce,” Martin said. “Having worked closely with the business community in the past, I am eager to reconnect with familiar faces and build new relationships that will strengthen our local economy. Together, we can navigate the ever-changing landscape and unlock new opportunities for growth.”
Martin’s appointment is effective Aug. 1.
