The accounting firm of Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay announced two area accounting firms recently joined the firm through mergers. The Jackson-based firm of Montgomery & Associates joined the firm Nov. 1, 2020 and the Ridgeland-based firm of Lefoldt & Company joined the firm effective Jan 1.
The mergers are a noteworthy benefit for clients and employees of each firm as well as an appealing combination of knowledge base and resources.
“Strategic growth is vital to every business. We carefully select mutually-beneficial opportunities that better serve our clients and the communities where we live and work,” said Matt Freeland, MCL managing shareholder. “We enthusiastically welcome the clients and employees of both firms knowing we share a work philosophy and commitment to excellence. This collective experience will benefit our clients and employees alike.
Combined, the firm boasts a group of 11 shareholders and about 50 professionals operating in four offices in Ridgeland, Clinton and Yazoo City, Miss. These four locations offer geographically centric access from the capital city area, its surrounding counties and Yazoo County. The firm serves and will continue to serve clients in-state and the nation through collective experience and knowledge bettering financial goals and futures.
The firm is a member firm of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of CPA firms in the United States. The association offers clients the personalized service of a local firm and global access to shared knowledge and resources.
MCL has been serving clients since 1988 and expanded into its third city -Clinton- last year.
Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay | CPAs, with offices in Ridgeland, Clinton, and Yazoo City, Miss. provides accounting expertise to nonprofits, construction companies, and the affordable housing industry together with individual and corporate taxation services. Additionally, the firm provides business valuation and litigation support services plus recurring business services such as bookkeeping and payroll.