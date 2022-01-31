Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay, P.A.Announces New Office Location In Ridgeland
CPA Firm Combines Two Ridgeland Offices in their New Location at Renaissance at Colony Park
JACKSON, MISS., Jan. 31, 2022–Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay, P.A. is excited to share that they are combining their Ridgeland-area offices and moving to Renaissance at Colony Park. The new location will provide the same first-rate accounting services in a space that’s easily accessible from I-55 and Colony Parkway.
“We are committed to providing the highest quality public accounting and advisory services possible,” says Matt Freeland, Managing Shareholder. “We are looking forward to our continued partnership with clients in our new space.”
On January 25, the firm’s Steed Road office relocated to 1020 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 500, Ridgeland, MS 39157, at the corner of Steed Road and I-55 Frontage Road. Parking is available in the garage adjacent to the building. The office is accessed by entering the building lobby on the first floor and taking the elevator to the fifth floor. Handicap parking is also available adjacent to the building.
“We thank our clients for their patience in our moving process and for continuing to entrust their business to us,” said Freeland. “We look forward to the efficiency and growth that will be available in our new space.”
The firm’s office at 690 Towne Center Boulevard will join the new address on February 10, 2022. The Clinton and Yazoo City locations will remain open in their current locations. For questions or instructions on visiting the new location, please call 601-898-8875.