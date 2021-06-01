» NEARLY 200 GATHERED AT THE OLD CAPITOL INN FOR THE MISSISSIPPI BUSINESS JOURNAL'S TOP CEOs EVENT
Achievements of college presidents, leaders of non-profits, and business executives were among nearly 30 Mississippians celebrated in Jackson Thursday.
The “Mississippi Business Journal’’ showcased their success stories at its 2021 CEO Awards program.
Announcing awards at an Old Capitol Inn breakfast meeting, “MBJ’’ editor Ross Reily and WAPT-16 news anchor Megan West highlighted accomplishments of 28 honorees spanning the Magnolia State. It marked the second major in-person event the “MBJ’’ sponsored this spring.
The list of notables on May 27 included: American businessperson and philanthropist, William J. “Bill’’ Bynum. He’s served as chief executive officer of the Hope Community Credit Union since 1995. A native New Yorker, he moved to Mississippi in 1994 to become founding CEO of the Enterprise Corporation of the Delta. Bynum is active with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and gives back to his community.
While it’s great to get recognition, the Mississippian feels blessed to be associated with so many “amazing colleagues.’’ During tough economic times over the years, especially amid the challenging COVID-19 pandemic, Bynum said “we’ve worked to help 4,000 business keep their doors open.’’
Another honoree, Pam Dollar offered outstanding leadership for years as head of the Mississippi Coalition of People with Disabilities.
“We have a team of very dedicated employees,’’ primarily parents of children or other family members with disabilities. The biggest issues for people facing disabilities, the Magee resident said, revolve around finding transportation, landing jobs and receiving adequate healthcare. She monitors legislation at the state Capitol from one session to the next.
Higher education leaders receiving “MBJ’’ CEO honors included Mississippi College President Blake Thompson and presidents at three of the state’s community colleges.
"This is indicative of MC and the quality of the institution,’’ Dr. Thompson said when asked about the award in Mississippi’s capital city. “I’m thankful to be part of it.’’ Mississippi College stretches from its main campus in Clinton to the MC School of Law in downtown Jackson. MC’s international study programs include the London Semester.
Northwest Mississippi Community College President D. Michael Heindl applauded the solid team partnering with him to open a new campus in Batesville and construct a $25 million Northwest performing arts center.
East Mississippi Community College President Scott Alsobrooks and Meridian Community College President Thomas M. Huebner, Jr. were among other “MBJ’’ honorees saluted.
Representatives from the healthcare arena getting awards included Lee Bond, CEO of Singing River Health System based in Ocean Springs, and Teresa Malone, leader of the Mississippi Nurses Association.
Malone gives credit to her association’s wonderful staff for Thursday’s recognition. She’s clearly passionate about her job. “I love working with nurses in Mississippi.’’ The group is committed to advancing the nursing profession and improving the health of all Mississippians.
The “Mississippi Business Journal’’ team recognized heads of non-profits such as Allison Tyler of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Ameka Coleman, CEO of Strands of Faith. Ameka is on a mission with her Pearl-based company for women to embrace their God-given natural hair, while promoting self-love and community. In 2021, the Mississippi company is going global by connecting to Mexico and nations in Africa.
“MBJ’’ Honorees for 2021 are listed below:
JEFF ALLEN — Allen Engineering and Science
DR. SCOTT ALSOBROOKS — East Mississippi Community College
GARY BAILEY — Dale Bailey, an Association
AMY BOGUE — Alegro Family Clinics
LEE BOND — Singing River Health System
WILTON (TREY) BYARS — Daniel Coker Horton and Bell
WILLIAM BYNUMN — Hope Federal Credit Union
CHRIS CAVOTE — Chevron Pascagoula Refinery
SCOTT CHRISTENSEN — Delta Health System
AMEKA COLEMAN — Strands of Faith
JOEY DEASON — Madison County Economic Development Authority
TINA SEYMOUR DEMORAN — Seymour Law Firm PLLC
PAM DOLLAR — Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities
W. COY GAUTHIER — Software Consulting Services, LLC
DR. MICHAEL HEINDL — Northwest Mississippi Community College
JONATHAN HOLLINGSHEAD — Business Communications Inc.
DR. THOMAS HUEBNER — Meridian Community College
WILLIAM JOHNSON — Pearl River Resort
KIMBERLY LaROSA — Renaissance Community Loan Fund
TERESA MALONE — Mississippi Nurses Association
MIKE McCORMICK — Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation
SHEFFIE ROBINSON — Shamrck Software
AARON SISK — Magnolia Health Plan
DWANNA STANLEY — The Agency! Real Estate Services
MICAJAH STURDIVANT — MMI Hospitality Group
BLAKE THOMPSON — Mississippi College
ALLISON TYLER — Make-A-Wish Mississippi
BRIAN WALKER — In Care Technologies