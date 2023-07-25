Ellen Robb

A former law clerk, Ellen Robb, director of career services for the Mississippi College School of Law, provides strategic insights that help MC Law students obtain prestigious federal clerkships.

 Submitted Photo

When her civil procedures professor explained to her class how a federal clerkship is a tremendous learning experience that offers valuable insight into the judicial process and provides practical familiarity with the litigation process that could benefit young attorneys throughout their careers, Sonya Dickson wasn’t interested.

