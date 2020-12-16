Blythe B. McCance, LPC, EdD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Psychology & Counseling.
McCance provides individual, family and group therapy, and she has special interests in life stage difficulties, stress and anxiety management, motivational interviewing and positive psychology.
McCance received her Master of Science in counseling psychology from the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tenn. She completed her Doctor of Education also in counseling psychology from Argosy University in Sarasota, Fla.
McCance is licensed by the Mississippi Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and is a member of the American Counseling Association and the Mississippi Counseling Association.
“I have always felt a calling to practice counseling and to provide guidance through a trusting, healing relationship with my clients,” McCance said.