Renasant Bank has announced that Cole McCarty has recently been promoted to First Vice President, Financial Data Architect. He is located at Renasant Headquarters in Tupelo.
“This promotion reflects the important role Cole is playing, and the excellent job he is doing, to enhance our data and reporting process. The new tools and dashboards he is creating provide key information to our management team," said Mary Lou Bathen, Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, Senior Vice President. "We look forward to watching Cole continue to grow in this role and leadership at the bank."
McCarty received a Bachelor's in Accounting degree from The University of Mississippi. He is involved with the Regional Rehab Center as Chairman for the Regional Rehab Golf Tournament, and is a member of the Lee County Salvation Army Board of Directors.