Neel-Schaffer has announced that Amber McCullough, PE, has joined the firm as a Senior Highway Design Transportation Engineer and Project Manager.
Based in Austin, Texas, McCullough has eight years of experience in transportation engineering design and project management. She has worked on a wide variety of projects for the Texas Department of Transportation, including the US 183N Mobility project in Austin, the Bridge On/Off Replacement project in the TxDOT Tyler District, the US 281 Upgrades project in the TxDOT Pharr District, and the IH 30 Corridor Widening project in the TxDOT Atlanta District.
"We are pleased that Amber has joined our Neel-Schaffer team," said Doug Huneycutt, PE, Transportation Services Manager for the firm's Texas operations. "She is a high-caliber design professional who is a well-respected Highway Engineer in Central Texas.
"Amber has been engaged in numerous GEC and design related TxDOT projects. Her zeal for excellence is evidenced by her committee involvement in professional organizations such as WTS, Infrastructure Advancement Institute, and the Austin Chamber of Commerce."
McCullough is a Registered Professional Engineer in Texas and she holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.