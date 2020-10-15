David McMillin has been named chairman of the board of trustees for Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson.
McMillin recently retired from the Xerox Corporation, where he served in numerous roles throughout the United States over the span of a 35-year career. After working in sales, sales training and sales management, he was most recently a regional financial controller. He was awarded numerous accolades, including Leadership Person of the Year.
A Madison resident, McMillin previously served as president of Annandale Golf Club and has been a member of the United Way Board of Directors and Stewpot Board of Directors. He and his wife Lyn are members of Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church, where he has served as finance chairman, stewardship chairman and capital campaign chairman. He is current president of the Annandale Property Owners Association and is a member of the Rotary Club of Jackson. He is a past honoree of the Goodwill Volunteer Salute.
McMillin received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi, and his Master of Business Administration from Millsaps Else School, where he received the Charles H. Sewell award for Outstanding MBA Student.
He has been a member of Methodist Rehab’s board since 1999, serving as secretary and most recently as vice-chairman.