McNew Renewables, a subsidiary of Seahorse Capital, has announced plans to develop a solar project in Washington County. The company is planning to invest $165 million into the new operations.
“We appreciate the help and support of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, county administration and the Washington County Economic Alliance to make this environmentally friendly solar energy project a reality,” said Kevin Casey, President and CEO of McNew Renewables.
“We look forward to continuing to work with and support the County and the Economic Alliance to promote additional economic development projects in the area and to being a long-term member of the community.”
Solar farms provide clean energy and serve as a renewable energy resource; furthermore, “McNew Renewables’ commitment to Washington County demonstrate a new growing sector in our area. I applaud The Washington County Board of Supervisors and McNew for capturing and creating a pro-business climate for clean energy to maximize investments.”
Located in Glen Allan, McNew Renewables’ solar photovoltaic project will be built on existing agricultural land. The project will be developed as 200-megawatt solar facility with the option for additional energy storage of up to 100 megawatts and 400 megawatt-hours. This equates to the solar facility being able to provide power to roughly 40,000 Mississippi homes. The project is expected to be operational in 2024.
“We’re extremely excited about this announcement from McNew Renewables,” said Carl McGee, President of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. “On behalf of the board and all citizens across Washington County, we thank you for your confidence in us and your decision to bring this project to south Washington County. We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”
Founded in 2019, Seahorse Capital develops sustainable, renewable energy projects in the southeastern United States.