The Mississippi Center for Public Policy has appointed Lesley Davis as its Executive Vice President. Davis previously served as the Interim President & CEO, during which time, the organization conducted a global search over multiple months that ultimately led to the selection of Douglas Carswell, Brexit leader and former Member of British Parliament, as the new President & CEO.
To this new position, Davis brings a passion for her fellow Mississippians as well as extensive policy, legal, and development experience. She will play a critical leadership role through strategic planning, policy advancement, and development.
Regarding the appointment, Davis said, “I’ve loved and supported this organization for almost 22 years, and to have this chance now to support her mission from the inside with this incredibly talented team is a dream come true.”
She went on to note that, “[a]s a lifelong Mississippian, who went to public school and college here, met her husband here, and raised three sons here, I love this state and its people deeply. Nothing would bring me greater joy than to be able to help make Mississippi freer and more prosperous.”
MCPP’s new President & CEO, Douglas Carswell, stated, “I am absolutely delighted that Lesley will be staying on as our Executive Vice President. Her commitment to our organization and to free market ideals is exemplary. Her energy and enthusiasm are a major asset to our team.”
Davis has also served MCPP as a board member and policy leader since February 2019. Her deep respect and appreciation for the fundamental freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution have fueled a lifelong interest in law, public policy, and political philosophy.
She received her BA in political science with a minor in English from Mississippi State University, where she served as Executive Director of the College Republicans, President of the Pre-Law Society, Student Association Attorney General, and Campaign Director for Senator Trent Lott’s senatorial campaign on the MSU campus. She was a starting guard for the MSU Women’s Basketball team and was voted MSU’s Homecoming Queen.
Davis received her Juris Doctorate from The University of Baltimore, where she was President of the Christian Legal Society and Executive Director of the Republican Law Students. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Arlin M. Adams, United States Office of Independent Counsel in Washington D.C. (previously U.S. Court of Appeals judge for the Third Circuit) and was later hired as an OIC Prosecuting Attorney. She continued her career as a partner in a well-respected Baltimore law firm, where she focused on toxic tort and medical malpractice defense litigation.
Since returning home to Mississippi, Lesley has served on the Advisory Committee of the Mississippi Justice Institute, the Executive Committee of Bully Bloc, the Board of Directors for the Cline Centers, the MSU Alumni Advisory Board, the Board of Directors of the MSU Shackouls Honors College, the Board of Directors of Delta Gamma— Jackson, the Young Life Executive Committee, the Jackson Preparatory Global Leadership Institute Board of Directors (currently the Board Chair), and as a small group leader and large group teacher/speaker in women’s ministry at First Presbyterian Church Jackson, where she is a member. Lesley lives in Flowood with her husband, John, and their three sons: Jack, Charlie, and Will.