Mississippi Economic Development

Executives of Steel Dynamics Inc., the lieutenant governor, a lawmaker and state economic development officials of an Indiana-based company that already operates a steel mill near Columbus, Miss., applaud Gov. Tate Reeves as he signs legislation that provides nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The project is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS | AP

Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is coming off the most successful year in state history, including the Steel Dynamics announcement of a $2.5 billion investment in an aluminum flat rolled mill in the Golden Triangle that is expected to create 1,000 jobs. MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp said MDA and its partners are working to make sure the state continues to advance with new projects and expansions of existing businesses to lift the economy of the state.

